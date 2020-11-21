Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Drops By 19.6%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 691,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.62. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

In related news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,818 shares of company stock worth $26,762,213 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

