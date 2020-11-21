Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rises By 30.9%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 78.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power chips, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in the United States, China, France, and internationally. The company operates through Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

