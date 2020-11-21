Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Grows By 46.8%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 695,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,860,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

