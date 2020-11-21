Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Grows By 30.4%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $29.21 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

