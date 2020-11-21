Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Declines By 21.4%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS BOALY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Boral has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Boral

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

