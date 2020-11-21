Short Interest in Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Drops By 20.0%

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Bright Mountain Media stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Bright Mountain Media has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMTM shares. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bright Mountain Media in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

