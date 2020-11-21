Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Expands By 43.1%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

