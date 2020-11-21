Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Grows By 45.7%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the October 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNTG. Kempen & Co began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $228.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. Centogene has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

