Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Rises By 34.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the October 15th total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 599.6 days.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CEVMF stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

