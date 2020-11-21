Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Grows By 43.9%

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the October 15th total of 627,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,505.7 days.

OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $13.64 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

