Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Grows By 44.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,912,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $479,000.

SQQQ opened at $19.47 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

