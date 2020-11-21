Short Interest in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Increases By 45.7%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $35.88 on Friday. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,468,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 388,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,135,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,719,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,786,000 after buying an additional 150,024 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,696,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

