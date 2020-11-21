Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.63

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 26551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

