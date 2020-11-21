Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading 16.9% Higher

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) shares traded up 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 927,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 302,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.30 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

