Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the October 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

