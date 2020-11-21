Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 10%

Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 138,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 55,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. Its principal assets are private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the hydrocarbon resources of VMM 37 Block, which covers 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

