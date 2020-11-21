Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $20.20. Sonos shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 462,902 shares.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,319.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,552. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 375.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

