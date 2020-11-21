Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 17,227,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 25,486,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

