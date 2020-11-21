Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $238.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 135.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

