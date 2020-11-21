SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of SPEC stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. SpectralCast has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.75.

About SpectralCast

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

