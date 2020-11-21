Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the October 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANY opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.99. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Its portfolio of brands includes HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer.

