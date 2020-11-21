Spire (NYSE:SR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

