Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $40.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

SPR opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,214,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,840,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $28,726,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

