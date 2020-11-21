Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 102,977 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $4,423,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $2,262,060.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $568,480.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $579,700.00.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

