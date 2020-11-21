Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.35

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,739,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

