SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.87

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.87 and last traded at $94.72, with a volume of 803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,411,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,286,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after buying an additional 202,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,326,000 after buying an additional 67,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.