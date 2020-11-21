SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark raised SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) stock opened at C$24.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.58. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.69.

About SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO)

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

