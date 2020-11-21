Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $190.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

