StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Mukesh Sharda Buys 206,814 Shares of Stock

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. StarTek, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $317.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in StarTek during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StarTek by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StarTek in the second quarter worth about $197,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

