State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,920 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of News by 3.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,997,000 after purchasing an additional 624,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after acquiring an additional 121,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of News by 143.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of News by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 394,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,529,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of News stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. News Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.15.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

