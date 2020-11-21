State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 103.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 384,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 161,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

