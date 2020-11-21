State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,180 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after purchasing an additional 548,518 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $7,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,680,976 shares in the company, valued at $252,413,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock valued at $765,445,454 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Guardant Health stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

