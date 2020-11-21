State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 521 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Chegg worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $102,681.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,738,166.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,139,614. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

