State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 886,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,253,000 after buying an additional 277,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,494,000 after buying an additional 854,508 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

