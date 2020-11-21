State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.20.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.