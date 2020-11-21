State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

