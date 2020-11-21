State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 130 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,731,000 after acquiring an additional 259,938 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,712 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,254,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aspen Technology by 186.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after buying an additional 631,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.