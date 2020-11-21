State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 234,490 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in PG&E by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

