State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of AptarGroup worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $63,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $127.81 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $128.86. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

