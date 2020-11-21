State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

