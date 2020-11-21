State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fastly worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fastly from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,016.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,231,758.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,521,506 shares of company stock worth $132,522,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

