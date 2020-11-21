State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

