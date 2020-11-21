State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,203 shares of company stock valued at $954,150. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

