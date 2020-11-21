State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

