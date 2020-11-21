State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Penumbra worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

Penumbra stock opened at $259.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 893.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $1,063,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,048. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.