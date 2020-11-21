State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.13 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Lyft by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

