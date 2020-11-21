State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of The Boston Beer worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $938.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $969.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $755.83.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,920 shares of company stock valued at $75,943,998. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $828.17.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

