State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 549,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $168.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.