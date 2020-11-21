State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 7,522 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $857,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,371 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,093. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

