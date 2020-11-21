State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.01 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Perrigo worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Perrigo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

PRGO stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

